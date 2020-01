LUBBOCK, Texas — At 2 p.m. on Friday, the Lubbock Police Department held a press conference concerning the deadly Level nightclub shooting that took place on New Year’s day.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell discussed the specifics of the response to the scene from LPD and the department’s work to curtail crime at Club Level, according to LPD.

