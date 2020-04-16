Watch live, Lubbock press conference Thursday on COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference via teleconference for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. concerning the latest developments on COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The city said 367 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday. Also, 89 as of Wednesday are recovered. Twenty five (25) died as of the time of the Thursday morning press conference.

Two nursing homes are considered the source of a large number of cases, the city said.

Covenant Health, during the city press conference, said it tested more than 1,100 people with 115 of those coming back positive.

The University Medical Center COVID-19 call center has answered 4,000 calls. UMC has tested 2700 people, with more than 300 positive results. UMC has seen 8 deaths, and 19 discharges related to COVID-19. (UMC serves and area much larger than just the City of Lubbock).

UMC also said Texas Tech found a way to re-process N95 masks as a way of helping UMC stay stocked with PPE or personal protective gear. Staying stocked with PPE has been difficult with hospitals purchasing from many suppliers but only receiving from a few suppliers.

Both hospitals said there is a COVID-19 surge plan ready to go if the number cases suddenly jumps.