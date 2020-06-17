Watch live, Lubbock update on COVID-19, day after 61 new cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to update the public on the fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 61 new cases. There have been, as of Tuesday, 955 total confirmed cases with 566 recoveries and 51 deaths.

The city said in a statement, “The City of Lubbock Health Department has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among 18-25 year olds who recently visited bars where six foot distancing between groups was not observed.”