Watch live, Lubbock update on COVID-19 recovery efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that his office and the Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute the antiviral drug remdesivir to two Lubbock hospitals. The drug will be used to treat against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 630 total cases for the city and Lubbock County combined. The city also reported 50 deaths and 401 recoveries.

The city said there will be an update from LERT or the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force related to phase 2 of reopening Texas.