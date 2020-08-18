Watch live, Lubbock’s congressman introduces tougher penalties for rioting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Congressman Jody Arrington of Lubbock will introduce the Patrick Underwood Federal Law Enforcement Protection Act and the David Dorn Act of 2020 on Tuesday morning. The live event is scheduled for 9:30 at the Mahon Federal Building in Lubbock.

The Underwood act increases the penalties for assault on a federal officer while the Dorn Act doubles the maximum imprisonment for rioting under federal law.

Underwood, a federal officer, was killed in the aftermath of George Floyd protests and Dorn was an African American retired police captain who was shot and killed also during protests.