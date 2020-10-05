Watch live, Mac Davis memorial procession in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac Davis will be laid to rest Monday in Lubbock during a private ceremony. However, the public was invited to participate in the “homecoming” procession to honor the life of Davis.

Caldwell Entertainment said last week the public is encouraged to park along Canyon Lake Drive around Lake 6, leading up to the Lubbock Cemetery.

The City of Lubbock on Monday provided an updated time frame (which is a further update from the one provided over the weekend).

“Citizens and fans are invited to line up along Canyon Lake Drive, east of MLK Blvd, to the Lubbock Cemetery entrance starting at 11:45 a.m. The motorcade is expected to arrive around 12:15 p.m.,” the City said.

Davis died September 29 at the age of 78 after heart surgery.