Replay: Memorial service for Luke Siegel at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas — Memorial services for Luke Seigel were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at United Supermarkets Arena here in Lubbock.
Luke passed away from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, August 19.
He was 9-years-old (in July 2015) when he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. In the time since then, his family created Team Luke Hope for Minds – an organization to support the families of those who suffered brain injury.
A private burial was held following Saturday morning’s service.
You can watch a replay of the memorial service in the video player above this article.
Related Content:
- “I felt God telling me that I would be ok when Luke was gone,” Tim Siegel opens up on son’s death
- Community remembers the legacy of Luke Siegel
- Luke Siegel of Team Luke Hope for Minds passed away after COVID diagnosis