Replay: Memorial service for Luke Siegel at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas — Memorial services for Luke Seigel were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at United Supermarkets Arena here in Lubbock.

Luke passed away from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, August 19.

He was 9-years-old (in July 2015) when he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. In the time since then, his family created Team Luke Hope for Minds – an organization to support the families of those who suffered brain injury.

A private burial was held following Saturday morning’s service.

