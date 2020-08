LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock are Gold Star families have been invited to the dedication of the Monument of Courage Friday morning at 9:12 a.m. at 84th Street and Nashville Avenue.

Use the video player above to watch the ceremony live. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player. Check back for a replay shortly after the live event is over.

The memorial pays tribute to Gold Star families, Purple Heart recipients, and 12 West Texans who received the Medal of Honor.