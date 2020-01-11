Breaking News
Several injuries reported in major crash Saturday morning in far North Lubbock

Watch live, press conference — Lubbock first responders critically injured in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — City officials scheduled a press conference for 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

We anticipate officials will provide more details on a Saturday morning crash along Interstate 27 which injured more than one first responder. At least one was critically injured.

We will live-stream the press conference in the video player above. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

RELATED STORY: Several injuries reported in major crash Saturday morning in far North Lubbock

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar