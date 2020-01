WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate continues on Wednesday.

The Senate is expected to convene at 1:00 p.m. ET (1:00 PM CT) with opening arguments.

House managers (Democrats) will have 24 hours over the next three days to make their case.

President Trump’s legal team is expected to begin delivering their defense on Saturday.

