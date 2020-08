SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Cathy Jewell:

The 24th Annual Academy of Western Artists Awards Show was August 13th, 2020 in Fort Worth at the Radisson Hotel-Fossil Creek. Cathy Jewell was a top 5 finalist for Pure Country Song Of The Year with "Always On A Mountain When I Fall" and Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year. Cathy took home the award for 2019 AWA Pure Country Female Vocalist of the Year. Cathy is also the reigning 2020 CMA of Texas Artist of the Year. Cathy owns KSSL radio in Slaton, Texas and enjoys performing and writing songs. She has plans to release a new album by the end of this year. The Academy of Western Artists, based in Gene Autry, Oklahoma, is an organization that honors individuals who have preserved and perpetuated the heritage of the American cowboy, through rodeo, music, poetry, campfire and chuckwagon cooking, and western and ranch clothing and gear. Cathy's radio station, KSSL, also received AWA Radio Station of the Year in 2017.

