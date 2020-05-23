Watch live, tracking severe weather Saturday in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening in Lubbock and the South Plains.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Saturday until 10 p.m. which includes most of the counties in the KAMC/KLBK viewing area.

Image of confirmed tornado in Garza County, Shae Cohan.

Tornado Warning continues for Garza County, TX until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/NDQsG78SHi — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YewDhRLWbo — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020

Slaton Highway (Larry R./Nexstar)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Plainview TX, Slaton TX until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/F3Q7CHhWJd — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020

LSR: At 5:18 PM CDT, 6 NNE Lubbock [Lubbock Co, TX] ASOS reports TSTM WND GST of M61 MPH. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #KAMC — Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020

If you are out at Lake Alan Henry stay weather aware and be prepared to move indoors. Severe storms are currently located to the west of the lake as of 5 p.m. May 23. pic.twitter.com/ruY7UeX3iz — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 23, 2020

Check out this shot from our tower camera at 5:10 PM CDT. This is looking north down University Avenue. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #KAMC pic.twitter.com/53CfQRy2JK — Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020

There are some creepy looking clouds out there this afternoon around #Lubbock. Here's a shot from our tower camera at 5:00 PM CDT. #txwx #KLBK #KAMC pic.twitter.com/MvcUTNqkfK — Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Wolfforth TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gfgHh4wmho — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/VXnAneuq6H — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020