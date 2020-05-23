Watch live, tracking severe weather Saturday in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com is tracking severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening in Lubbock and the South Plains.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Saturday until 10 p.m. which includes most of the counties in the KAMC/KLBK viewing area.
Tornado Warning continues for Garza County, TX until 6:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/NDQsG78SHi— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YewDhRLWbo— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Plainview TX, Slaton TX until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/F3Q7CHhWJd— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020
LSR: At 5:18 PM CDT, 6 NNE Lubbock [Lubbock Co, TX] ASOS reports TSTM WND GST of M61 MPH. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #KAMC— Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020
Tornado! South of Post, TX. 5:15. Multiple vortices. @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/zw8Nvm9131— Josh Moore (@MoorelibertyNH) May 23, 2020
If you are out at Lake Alan Henry stay weather aware and be prepared to move indoors. Severe storms are currently located to the west of the lake as of 5 p.m. May 23. pic.twitter.com/ruY7UeX3iz— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 23, 2020
Check out this shot from our tower camera at 5:10 PM CDT. This is looking north down University Avenue. #txwx #Lubbock #KLBK #KAMC pic.twitter.com/53CfQRy2JK— Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020
There are some creepy looking clouds out there this afternoon around #Lubbock. Here's a shot from our tower camera at 5:00 PM CDT. #txwx #KLBK #KAMC pic.twitter.com/MvcUTNqkfK— Chris Whited (@severewxchaser) May 23, 2020
Between Ralls and Lorenzo looking northwest @KAMCNews Strike Drone @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/q9lNa7Gdsq— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 23, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Wolfforth TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/gfgHh4wmho— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Post TX, Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/VXnAneuq6H— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020
@KAMCNews Strike Drone heading towards Lorenzo now from Ralls @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/FKRyuj4NbF— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 23, 2020
Just east of Idalou looking southwest from @KAMCNews Strike Drone @rrobertswxlab @jrileywx @KellianneWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/hHF3qDSXcv— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 23, 2020
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Xc7Ilwpa85— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 23, 2020