Watch, live weather reports from Ron Roberts

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ron Roberts and the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab are tracking severe weather Monday evening in Lubbock and the South Plains.
Use the video player to watch. There will be a “stand by” screen in those moments when Ron is not live.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ron Roberts and the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab are tracking severe weather Monday evening in Lubbock and the South Plains.
Use the video player to watch. There will be a “stand by” screen in those moments when Ron is not live.