Watch livestream: funeral for Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas – The funeral service for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett is Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Church. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven.

Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Use the video player above to watch a live stream from the on-air coverage from KLBK. Or use the live stream below to watch the on-air coverage from KAMC.

Bartlett lost his life in the line of duty on July 15 as the LCSO SWAT team was assisting Levelland Police with an armed suspect.

The livestream will also be shared on the LCSO Facebook page, the Lubbock Police Facebook page, the KAMC Facebook page, the KLBK Facebook page and the Resthaven website.

“We are asking the public to view the funeral via the live stream from Trinity Church,” police said. “This request is to ensure as many law enforcement officers as possible are able to attend the service.”

Police also said, “We are also encouraging the public to line the processional route.”

