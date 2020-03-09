Watch, LPD & others address recent increase in street racing in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney.

They did so in the aftermath of a deadly crash near 75th Street and Slide Road on February 24. Howard Wright, 69, lost his life. Three people accused of racing were later arrested by police.

Related Story: Deadly street race on Slide Road leads to lawsuit against Muscle Mayhem car club