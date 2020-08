LUBBOCK and ODESSA — On Thursday, the Sloan Law Firm announced a press conference to take place Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Ector County. The law firm claimed in a written statement that Marcus Braziel of Lubbock sold a firearm negligently to Seth Ator who was identified by officials as the perpetrator of a deadly mass shooting on August 31, 2019 in Odessa.

