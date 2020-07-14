WATCH: Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope discusses COVID-19 with ABC News Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was a guest on ABC’s national news program “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.”

Pope discussed the response to COVID-19 here in the Hub City, as well as the challenges ahead.

Among the topics discussed were our current number COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, face mask compliance and the outlook for the upcoming school year.

He highlighted the fact there was an early spike of cases in the Lubbock area in March, before numbers began declining in April and May.

“Our cases spiked in June with the return of college students to our community, as well as the opening bars,” Pope told ABC News anchor Amy Robach.

“We we feel like we are slowing the spread. We serve a large geographic area out of Lubbock, and it’s important that our hospitals remain strong and we’ve got to find a way to coexist with coronavirus.”

Pope was also questioned on the practice and enforcement of Governor Greg Abbott’s face mask mandate that was enacted shortly before July 4.

“We do have the ability to to fine. Right now, we’re trying to advocate and educate. We gave away one hundred and twenty thousand masks last week, will be given away more this week. We put boxes of mask in police cars and fire trucks and fire stations. And, you know, if somebody doesn’t have a mask, we wanted to have one. But, you know, the science you just said your science report decides proves that the mask protects others,” Pope told ABC News.

He also said it’s important that Lubbock’s children return to the classrooms next month.

“I think it’s going to be different. I think we need to set that expectation that what we think is the plan today, what, five weeks out, will probably be a little bit different than what it is in August. I think parents need to be ready to be flexible. I think it’s unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with. But kids need to go to school for a lot of reasons.”

“GMA 3: What You Need to Know” airs weekdays at noon on KAMC.

You can watch a portion of the interview in the video player above.

The full interview is available in the ABC News Live Facebook video below.

