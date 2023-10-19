LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said Deputy Chief Leath McClure was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Continuous Violence Against the Family.

Rushin said the department was made aware of the “criminal allegations” against McClure on October 4. After a “thorough” investigation, authorities obtained a warrant. Interim Chief of Police Greg Rushin said McClure was arrested by LPD at 2:14 p.m.

Authorities stressed the investigation was ongoing, so information was limited.

Rushin said McClure, who had been with LPD since February 14, 2005, remained on administrative leave as of Thursday.

