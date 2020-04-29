Watch, Lubbock Safe update on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Councilman and co-chair of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force (LERT), Steve Massengale, gives an update on the “Lubbock Safe” guidelines as businesses begin to re-open.
His press conference with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce was scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday. Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.
Many businesses were ordered to close in March as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the first in a series of stages or phases to reopen businesses in Texas.
On Tuesday, LERT proposed Lubbock Safe guidelines which were then approved by the city council.