LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com.

Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening.

“Five months after I get my store and the day of my grand opening my store was [burglarized],” said Gomez in a social media post.

According to the police report, the suspects “broke the lock off of the front door by unknown means.”

Surveillance footage showed three suspects stealing merchandise from the store and putting it in garbage bags.

Gomez told EverythingLubbock.com the suspects “took thousands of dollars worth of clothing, purses, perfumes, and shoes” as well as $400 from the cash register.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for updates on this case. As of Monday afternoon, LPD did not have any updates.

Gomez set up a Cash App link for anyone who wishes to help her recover from the burglary. Her Cash App handle is $LizaGomezSilva.