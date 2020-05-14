Watch, Lubbock update on COVID-19 for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a virtual press conference for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on the fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus.

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 50 deaths, 607 total cases, ad 335 recovered persons related to COVID-19.

The city on Thursday said the Covenant drive-through clinic for COVID-19 testing will close and transition to testing done in the Covenant Group clinics starting on May 15.

The city said the Walmart drive-through clinic will continue but with reduced hours. The Patterson drive-through clinic will continue three days per week.

Mayor Dan Pope said the Fourth on Broadway organizers will have an announcement soon and the event might well be delayed into later in the year. He said the Lubbock Triathlon Festival scheduled for late June might go forward on schedule, but it might get pushed back.