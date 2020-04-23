Watch, Lubbock update on COVID-19 for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view.

The city said 35 of 39 deaths in Lubbock due to COVID-19 are related to nursing homes. The city said it is monitoring 650 people to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city said the “doubling time” has gone up dramatically — meaning it take a lot longer for the number total cases to double.

University Medical Center said it has 16 patients in-hospital. UMC has re-started non-emergency surgeries such as cardiac surgeries. UMC will re-open soon to have one visitor per day per patient.

Covenant Health had 11 patients in-hospital as of Thursday morning. Covenant is also beginning the process of restarting certain types of elective surgeries consistent with a recent update to the executive order from Governor Greg Abbott.

Covenant said less than 3 percent of its patients are COVID-19 positive. More than 80 percent of those who tested positive had no symptoms, Covenant said.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19