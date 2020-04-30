Watch, Lubbock update on COVID-19 recovery, press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock begins the process of reopening businesses and recovering from the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic, the City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 Thursday morning.

The City of Lubbock recently revealed the Lubbock Safe portal for businesses to register that they voluntarily adhere to a higher standard of safety in the prevention of COVID-19.