Watch, Lubbock update on COVID-19, September 2

The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department on Tuesday reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. The numbers for Lubbock and Lubbock County include Texas Tech which reported an increase of 173 from August 31 to September 1.

As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 7,754 cases since the start of the pandemic.