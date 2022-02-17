LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope will present his State of the City message Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Use the video player above to watch live. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., but if the event starts late, then the livestream will also start later.

The 39th Annual Mayor’s State of the City Address is hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association and LBKapts.com. Proceeds from this event benefit CASA of the South Plains.

“The annual event will focus on the latest economic data and the status of current City issues and projects,” an official statement said.