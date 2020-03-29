WATCH: Mayor Dan Pope discusses the COVID-19 response in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Mayor Pope was a guest on this week’s edition of “Talking Points with Bryan Mudd,” where he discussed the Hub City’s response to 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr. Pope discussed the steps city government has taken over the last couple of weeks including the declaration of disaster and the closure of businesses deemed “non-essential.”

The interview was recorded prior to the announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Lubbock on Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, there were 41 confirmed cases in Lubbock and 67 across the South Plains region (including Lubbock).

“Talking Points with Bryan Mudd” airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. on KAMC.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19