Watch: Mayor says Lubbock area likely to hit 7-day limit set by the governor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope recorded an interview Friday for air Sunday morning on KAMC’s weekly political coverage, Talking Points. In the interview, Pope said the greater Lubbock area would likely face a rollback of economic reopening.

Starting in March, state and local governments restricted certain business activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. More recently the governor allowed non-essential businesses in most of Texas to reopen to 75 percent capacity.

On Friday, Lubbock was over the limit set by the governor for percentage of COVID-positive hospital patients for five days in a row. An order will be triggered from the governor’s office if it reaches seven days in a row.

Use the video player above to watch the mayor react to that possibility. The mayor also took questions on many other topics.