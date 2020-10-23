Watch: Mayor says Lubbock area likely to hit 7-day limit set by the governor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope recorded an interview Friday for air Sunday morning on KAMC’s weekly political coverage, Talking Points. In the interview, Pope said the greater Lubbock area would likely face a rollback of economic reopening.

Related Story: Day 5: over the line for Trauma Service Area B (Lubbock area)

Starting in March, state and local governments restricted certain business activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. More recently the governor allowed non-essential businesses in most of Texas to reopen to 75 percent capacity.

On Friday, Lubbock was over the limit set by the governor for percentage of COVID-positive hospital patients for five days in a row. An order will be triggered from the governor’s office if it reaches seven days in a row.

Use the video player above to watch the mayor react to that possibility. The mayor also took questions on many other topics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar