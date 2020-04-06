WATCH: New video shows moment of crash between LPD officer and Citibus

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com acquired video of a crash that happened on Friday between a police cruiser and a Citibus at Avenue E and Broadway.

Use the video player above to watch the video. App users may need to click here for a better view of the player.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the crash resulted in Officer Wyatt Myers, 25, being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. As for the bus, 55-year-old driver James Cabe was not injured, police said.

There was one passenger on the bus who reported minor injuries, but he did not seek medical treatment, according to LPD.

An investigation by the Major Crash Unit is ongoing. Initially on Friday, police said there were serious injuries. On Monday, police provided an update to say the officer suffered relatively minor injuries.

RELATED STORY: LPD: Officer has non-life-threatening injuries after crash