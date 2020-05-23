WATCH: Patrick Mahomes address to Texas Tech graduates during virtual commencement

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University held a special virtual commencement on Saturday to recognize this year’s spring graduates.

Officials had to cancel the on-campus Spring 2020 Commencement this year due to COVID-19.

About 2,500 students registered for the ceremony, the university said.

One of highlights of the virtual commencement was a speech from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl MVP is a former Texas Tech student and was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.

Below is a transcript of his speech to the graduates:

Class of 2020, congratulations! You did it! You made it, and I’m beyond excited that I get to share this celebration with my fellow Red Raiders. I know this isn’t the graduation ceremony that you and your families had envisioned but that doesn’t change the outcome or all the hard work, long hours and sacrifices that you made to achieve this milestone. I know this is for sure not how you imagined spending your last days as a student. I’m sure you’d rather be hitting up Chimy’s or Broadway to celebrate this day, but the world is in a different place today than it was just a few weeks ago, and as Red Raiders, we’re built to persevere in difficult times. We’ve all had to take a moment and learn to adjust to these new challenges, and when the odds are stacked against us, we make a play, and I can tell you, this is going to make us all more competitive and hungrier than ever. Remember, this is still a day to celebrate – to look back on your friends you’ve made, the professors who have changed your life and the memories that you will cherish forever. Whatever plans lie in front of you, I have no doubt you will go out there and show the world what it means to come from Lubbock, Texas. Go out and win your Super Bowl! Congrats, class of 2020. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

You can watch the entire virtual commencement here. It consists of 13 YouTube videos.

