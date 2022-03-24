LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech lost versus Duke 78-73 in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday night.

Use the video player above to watch the postgame press conference with Coach Mark Adams along with players Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams.

Use the video player below to see Coach Mike Krzyzewski along with three Duke players.

Krzyzewski said the players came to him during a late timeout like a “Catholic boys’ choir,” asking in unison for the switch to man that led to three straight stops and turned the game in Duke’s favor.

“They have a Hall of Fame coach in Coach K over there and he was trying to find a way to slow us down because we were scoring,” Arms said. “I just think if we would have just recognized it a little quicker, it would have been fine. But it was a great adjustment from Coach K.”

“I thought it was an unbelievable year,” Adams said. “It’s just a team that just reached all kinds of heights no one ever thought was possible.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)