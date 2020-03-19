Watch, press conference in Levelland, disaster declaration over COVID-19

LEVELLAND, Texas — Officials in Levelland held a press conference Thursday morning concerning COVID-19, known as coronavirus. Both Hockley County and the city issued disaster declarations.

One of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock was a person from Hockley County who sought medical treatment in Lubbock.

In the press conference, the Hockley County Judge issued a disaster declaration forbidding gatherings of more than 50 people. The City of Levelland made a similar declaration. No exception was made for church gatherings.

The county’s declaration expires every seven days and must be renewed. Technically, there is no exception for schools but the public school systems in Hockley County have all extended spring break. For all practical purposes the schools are still not impacted by the disaster declaration at this time.

The Hockley County resident was still hospitalized at of the time of the press conference, but is said to be doing well. Officials said the COVID-19 patient from Hockley County might be discharged from a Lubbock hospital any day now.

The Texas Department of State Health Services investigated and identified people who had been in contact with the Hockley County COVID-19 patient. Those people are subject to monitoring by the DSHS, officials said.

The Levelland sports complex and civic center are closed for 14 days, officials said. City Hall is not closed but officials said to follow the rules of social distancing.

Utility disconnections will be temporarily suspended by the city.