LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe called a press conference on short notice Tuesday afternoon from the detention center. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said an officer was charged with a crime. Use the video player above to watch live. Check back for a replay short after.

Image of Taylor Millett from Lubbock County Detention Center

Kelly Rowe (Nexstar/Staff)

Sheriff Rowe said Taylor Millett, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. More specifically, he said the substance was fentanyl. Rowe said she was a detention officer, and up until now she had a clean record — not even so much as a traffic ticket.

Rowe said she purchased with the intent of providing it to a specific inmate in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He believed in addition to a state charge, a federal charge was also possible.

Rowe also said he was on scene when she purchased from someone who turned out to be an undercover officer.