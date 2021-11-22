WATCH: Sweetwater band fills in for Andrews High band after fatal bus crash

SWEETWATER, Texas — During a half-time performance, the Sweetwater High School band played in place of Andrews’ marching band.

The announcement of the switch came after the deadly crash involving a bus from Andrews ISD near Big Spring on Friday.

The football game between Andrews High School and Springtown began at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

