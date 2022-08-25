LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University kicked off its centennial celebration Thursday.

It was announced Thursday that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland would perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Related Story: TTU’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

After the announcement, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec answered questions regarding the announcement.

Due to some technical problems, were unable to complete the livestream event. We will work to fix the problem and getting a replay up Thursday afternoon. We apologize.