LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will host an official public welcome for new men’s head basketball coach, Grant McCasland, and then hold a press conference.

A social media post said the conference was scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. at the United Supermarket’s Arena and was open to the public.

Texas Tech asked fans to enter through the Southeast and Southwest entrances.

Coach McCasland was named as the replacement for former head coach Mark Adams resigned after he was suspended for making an racially insensitive comment to a player.

Prior to coming to Raiderland, McCasland spent the last six basketball seasons as head coach for the men’s basketball team for the University of North Texas.

Use the video player above to watch the full press conference.