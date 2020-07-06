Watch, tracking severe weather in Lubbock & the South Plains, Sunday, July 5

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Storm Team Weather Lab track severe weather in the greater Lubbock area and the South Plains on Sunday.

Use the video player above to watch live updates.

Related Links:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar