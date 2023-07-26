Use the video player above to watch the press conference.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The North and East Lubbock Coalition held a press conference Wednesday morning after a civil rights complaint was filed against the City of Lubbock over “discriminatory zoning practices.”

According to Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, “For more than 100 years, the City of Lubbock has concentrated industrial zoning in North and East Lubbock, forcing these majority Hispanic and Black neighborhoods to deal with the problems of living next to heavy industry and its byproducts…”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the coalition wanted the city to stop new industrial development within 500 yards of residential areas. According to Legal Aid, residents in North and East Lubbock deal with “pollution, noise and foul smells.” Legal Aid said these issues result in “stunted commercial development, lowered property values, and a lower quality of life.”

See full complaint below.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the City of Lubbock for comment. If the invitation is accepted, an update will be provided.