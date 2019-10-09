Water and fire line taps construction to close portion of 3rd Street, Avenue X

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Thursday, October 10, 2019, the City of Lubbock, with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will start construction of water and fire line taps to serve 2415 3rd Street.

During construction, 3rd Street will be closed to through traffic from Avenue X to University Avenue. In addition, Avenue X will be closed to through traffic from Marsha Sharp Freeway to 3rd Street. Residents will be notified, and access will be allowed to homes within the work area. All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. 

Construction is expected to be complete next week, weather permitting.

