Water issues continue at The Ella apartments in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kellum family said the running water at their son’s apartment has been “inconsistent” for over a week.

“Nine days,” said Delilah Kellum, Tovin’s mother.

Tovin, who has down syndrome, lives at The Ella apartments in central Lubbock. Tovin’s parents are his primary caretakers.

“We are responsible for him,” said Mike Kellum, Tovin’s father. “We don’t miss his payments and we don’t miss any of his rent.”

Lubbock’s director of code enforcement Stuart Walker said that The Ella’s water lines were damaged because of the extreme cold last week and water was temporarily restored to the apartments on Feb. 23. According to the Kellums, the complex’s management has not offered to provide affected residents with bottled water.

“Worst case scenario is that you can get me some water and the ability to drink something,” said Rachel Cohen-Miller, supervising attorney for Disability Rights Texas.

On Wednesday, the Kellums received a letter from The Ella’s management that apologized for the “inconvenience” and thanked residents for “being patient.”

“They don’t have a time frame for when this water will be restored,” said Delilah Kellum.

Cohen-Miller said the situation Tovin’s running water needs to remedied quickly.

“There’s always some technical or legal answer but it all boils down to how do you want your family member treated,” said Cohen-Miller. “Let’s treat your residents like that.”

EverythingLubbock.com attempted to contact The Ella for comment on this story, but the property’s management refused to comment on it.