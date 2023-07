LUBBOCK, Texas– A water line break occurred at Texas Tech University on Sunday morning near Dan Law Field , according to a social media post from the university.

According to the post, the break was confirmed by the City and some campus buildings experienced a loss of water pressure.

Around 10:00 a.m., TTU said in another social media post the water line break had been fixed and “all-clear notification” was given. The post also said water pressure was “improving in most buildings on campus.”