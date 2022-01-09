Water line project at 50th St. & Indiana Ave. begins Monday, Jan. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On January 10, 2022, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will begin work at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana for construction of water infrastructure. Through traffic will be significantly reduced in the construction zone, and will result in possible traffic delays and detours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

For project information please contact Mike Keenum, 806.775.2393 or MKeenum@mylubbock.us.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)