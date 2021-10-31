Water line project to close portion of Indiana Ave. starting Monday, Nov. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting November 1, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will shut down the northbound right-hand lane of Indiana Avenue from 19th to 22nd Streets for water infrastructure construction. The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)