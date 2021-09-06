Water line project work to continue this week at Milwaukee & 98th

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On September 6, 2021, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. will continue work at the southeast corner of the intersection at Milwaukee and 98th Street for construction of a water distribution main. As a result, the traffic control plan will be modified to ensure the safety of the construction workers and anyone traveling in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

