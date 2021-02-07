Water line repair at East 66th Street & Loop 289 to cause frontage road closure

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the City of Lubbock will begin pipeline repair at E. 66th Street and the westbound Loop 289 frontage road. During the water line repair, the westbound Loop 289 frontage road will be closed to thru traffic at Southeast Drive.

All access for the City of Lubbock Animal Shelter will come from Martin Luther King Boulevard and E. 66th Street. A temporary access drive will be constructed to allow access to the shelter. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving near the construction area.

This project is expected to take a couple of weeks.

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar