LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, February 21, 2022, City of Lubbock Water Utilities will close Joliet Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Streets for the installation of a new water main. Weather permitting, work will begin early Monday morning and last approximately a week.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes.

