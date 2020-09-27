Water tap construction on 26th Street to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, September 28, 2020, the City of Lubbock, with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc., will begin construction of water taps to serve the northwest corner of 26th Street and Upland Avenue, and the northeast corner of 26th Street and Urbana Place.

Due to the construction, 26th Street will be closed between Upland Avenue and Urbana Place. Residents that live along 26th Street will have access to their homes. All other drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes during the construction.

