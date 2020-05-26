Water tap construction to close portion of Elgin Avenue this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching Service, Inc. will begin construction of a water tap at the intersection of Elgin Avenue and 77th Street.

The construction will close Elgin Avenue from 76th Street to 77th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

The construction is expected to last through Friday.

