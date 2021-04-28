Water transmission line work to begin next week in West and Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning next week, Garney Companies, Inc. will continue the construction of a water transmission main that will transport treated water from the pumping station at 7310 Milwaukee Avenue to a pumping station located at 29th Drive and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

This project will result in possible traffic delays and detours along Upland Avenue between 26th Street and 66th Street; 66th Street between Upland and Quincy Avenues; and at Quincy Avenue between 66th Street and 76th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in and around the construction zone.

