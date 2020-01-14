Watkins exhibition opens at the Museum of Texas Tech University on Jan 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:



James C. Watkins, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor Emeritus and world renowned ceramist will open an exhibition “Reflections Made of Memories” on Saturday, January 18 at the Museum of Texas Tech University. The exhibit will feature selected works by Watkins during his 35 year teaching career at the Texas Tech College of Architecture.

Some of Watkins’s achievements consist of his work being included in the 1993 White House Collection of American Crafts, which is now housed in the Clinton Presidential Library, and the Shigaraki Institute of Ceramic Studies in Shigaraki, Japan. He has coauthored two books, “Alternative Kilns & Firing Techniques” and “Architectural Delineation, Presentation Techniques, and Projects.” During his time at the Texas Tech College of Architecture Watkins taught architectural ceramics and architectural delineation.

“Reflections Made of Memories” opens January 18 and run through April 12. Watkins book of the same title will be available for purchase at the museum. The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409 Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and free to the public.

