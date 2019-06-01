Watt Casey, Jr. gallery talk and reception at the Buddy Holly Center on Sunday, June 2

(Photo provided by the Buddy Holly Center)

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to join us on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm for a gallery talk by Watt Casey Jr., and reception.

Join us as we meet Watt Casey Jr. to discuss a much talked about book featuring Watt’s photographs of musicians. The book, published by Texas A & M press, is available nationwide including at the Grammy Museums in California and Mississippi. The focus is on Texas but will have images from Watt’s work on Eric Clapton’s 1974 US tour, Steve Miller at Red Rocks and Bruce Springsteen at Red Rocks and Memphis.

Showtime: Photographs of Music Legends by Watt Casey Jr will be open May 31 through July 21, 2019 in the Fine Arts Gallery at the Buddy Holly Center located at 1801 Crickets Ave.

The Fine Arts Gallery is free and open to the public. For more information about this exhibit or other events, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.

